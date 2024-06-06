Disappointing news for Jamie Hayter fans amid her year-long AEW absence

AEW President Tony Khan recently opened up about the current status of Jamie Hayter. The British wrestler has been away from TV programming since losing her AEW Women's World Championship to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing last year.

Hayter worked the match with an undisclosed injury, forcing her to drop the title after 190 days. Since then, there's been no official word on when she will return to the squared circle. However, a rumor recently floated that the 29-year-old star was back in the States recently.

In an interview with Raj Prashad of Uproxx Sports, Tony Khan said Hayter's timetable was still ''pending'' The AEW President was optimistic about seeing her back on the road with AEW upon medical clearance.

Trending

“Her [Britt Baker] longtime friend and also a former AEW Women’s World Champion, Jamie Hayter, has also been out for an extended period of time with injury. Jamie Hayter’s timetable is still pending. But I think having Jamie Hayter back in AEW would be fantastic. And I would love to have Jamie Hayter back working in AEW anytime, and whenever she’s healthy and capable of doing it, it would be great for us," Khan said.

Expand Tweet

Will Jamie Hayter miss AEW All In?

The British performer missed AEW All In at Wembley Stadium last year. Her current status for the biggest event of the year appears to be in jeopardy.

But WWE personality Sam Roberts has discussed the possibility of seeing a blockbuster program between Becky Lynch and Hayter at All In.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts talked about a potential AEW move for The Man following the expiration of her WWE contract earlier this month:

“The fact that she [Becky Lynch] doesn’t have a deal means that she can, legally speaking, theoretically—if that is true, who knows if it's even true—she can do whatever she wants. And can you imagine, if you were to speculate wildly, how big of a difference it would make in AEW if Becky Lynch showed up? he said.

Sam Roberts entertained the idea of seeing Lynch face either Hayter or Storm at the Wembley show:

''We could theoretically have Toni Storm versus Becky Lynch at Wembley. We could have Jamie Hayter if she is back at Wembley. It’s possible, and then move on to Mercedes and Becky. It would be nuts!"

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is said to have taken some time off from wrestling. But given her free agent status, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Tony Khan may have put feelers out to gauge her interest in joining All Elite Wrestling.

Do you want to see Becky Lynch in All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback