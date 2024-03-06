Latest on Jamie Hayter’s whereabouts amid AEW absence - Reports

Jamie Hayter has a massive fan following due to her remarkable work in AEW. As a result, many fans are wondering when she will return to television. A new report has shed light on the situation.

At Double or Nothing 2023, Hayter lost her AEW Women's World Championship to Toni Storm, ending her reign at 190 days. The British star has since been away from in-ring competition.

During a recent Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select revealed what he knew about Hayter's status:

“The only update I had was that she [Jamie Hayter] was in the States recently,” he said.

Before being injured, Jamie Hayter was embroiled in a feud with Outcasts (Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and Saraya). Soho previously betrayed the 28-year-old to combine forces with the heel faction. Going by the abovementioned report, fans might have to wait for a while before seeing Hayter in action again.

The AEW women's roster is all set to be stacked

It's been nearly a year since Hayter was seen in AEW. Amid her absence, the company has been looking to welcome new female stars to the roster. Rumors have indicated that a former WWE Superstar is set to make her debut for the promotion.

All Elite Wrestling recently announced Dynamite: Big Business for March 13, 2024. The show will take place in Mercedes Mone's billed hometown, Boston. Hence, many believe she could make her much-awaited debut during the program.

Queen Aminata and Deonna Purrazzo also signed new deals with Jacksonville-based promotions in the past few months. Purrazzo is currently feuding with Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

All Elite Wrestling's women's roster is already stacked, and Mone's potential signing would significantly benefit the promotion. It will be interesting to see who will feud with The Boss if she shows up on March 13.

