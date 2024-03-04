Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) drops another tease ahead of her imminent AEW debut

It is rumored that Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) will make her wrestling return on Dynamite: Big Business. Just days before her imminent AEW debut, she dropped another hint about joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Moné last wrestled at NJPW Resurgence 2023, where she took on Willow Nightingale. During the match, she injured her ankle, sidelining her for several months. For the past few months, the pro wrestling world has been constantly talking about The Boss' potential arrival in AEW.

Dynamite: Big Business will take place on March 13, 2024, in the former WWE star's billed hometown, Boston. Hence, many believe she could make her first appearance for AEW on the much-awaited show. Moné has teased signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion on social media, fueling speculation about her pro wrestling future.

On her Instagram Story, Mercedes Moné posted a selfie and cheekily teased appearing on Dynamite: Big Business with an interesting caption:

“Handled all my Big Business in Japan. See you again this summer,” she wrote.

It is worth noticing that she used the phrase "Big Business" in her message. This could be a hint about her potential AEW debut on March 13.

Is Serena Deeb going to be Mercedes Moné's first opponent in AEW?

On the latest edition of AEW Collision, Lexy Nair interviewed Serena Deeb. During the chat, the veteran discussed her current run in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Deeb voiced her dissatisfaction with the level of competition she had faced so far. Seeking a worthy opponent, she challenged anyone who considered themselves the best to step forward and face her in a match.

The 37-year-old also called herself "The Final Boss" during the promo. Mercedes Moné was known as The Boss during her time in WWE. AEW fans on social media quickly picked up the potential reference and speculated that this could lead to a match pitting Deeb against Moné.

Who do you want to be Mercedes Moné's first opponent in AEW if she decides to join the company? Let us know in the comments below.

