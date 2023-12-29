Tony Khan optimistic about former champion coming back to AEW soon 

AEW President Tony Khan held a press conference to promote the upcoming pay-per-view Worlds End. There, he teased the return of former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter.

Hayter lost her World Women's Title to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing, which took place in May 2023. Since then, the dynamic star has been absent from the promotion.

In the Worlds End Media Call, Khan appreciated the growth of the women's division throughout the months. The owner of the Jacksonville-based promotion talked about bringing back Jamie Hayter and being featured on All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium.

"So many great names and so many great fights happening in the women's division, which is in, I think, the strongest place it's been, and imagine how much better it's gonna get because I plan to be very active in free agency. And we have great names coming back like Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter, a great world champion who was the top star of the division at the time she was injured and certainly going back to Wembley Stadium, London this year," said Tony Khan. (44:49 - 45:16)

TK also discussed recruiting more free agents for the women's division in the coming months.

"That's gonna be so huge for us potentially getting Jamie Hayter back in the division, which I believe right now is in the strongest place it's ever been, and when we get those big stars back. And if I am as active in free agency as I have the ability to be, then I think things could get really exciting," he said. (45:17 - 45:34)

Jamie Hayter has reportedly been dealing with injuries amid AEW absence

While speaking on Fightful, Sean Sapp confirmed that Hayter was dealing with injuries during her title reign.

“Jamie Hayter is hurt. She is hurt. I’m thinking this division looks categorically different in 5 days. I see the winds of change coming here and I think we’re in for some major change in this division,” according to the journalist.

The Worlds End pay-per-view will be held in Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New York, on December 30.

When do you think Jamie Hayter will return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

