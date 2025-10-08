Former champion fires back at major accusation hours after AEW debut

Former champion recently made her AEW debut against Mercedes Mone on Dynamite. It was a big moment for her following her exit from WWE earlier this year. During her appearance on the show, the star underwent several gimmick changes, including a new name, which drew accusations of being copied from NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne.Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter made her debut in All Elite Wrestling under the name of Lacey Lane. Many believed that AEW tried to market the newest member of the roster with a name similar to WWE star Jacy Jayne. Given the similarities between the two names, the accusation quickly spread across the internet. However, Lane hit back at the claims with a firm response.Taking to X, the 37-year-old star shared a screenshot of a Facebook post about WWE signing her for Mae Young Classic in 2018. It is clear that before her WWE debut, the former Women’s Tag Team Champion wrestled under the name 'Lacey Lane'. This proves that the accusations of copying Jacy Jayne’s name are completely unfounded.&quot;For the idiots out there 🤣 2018&quot; she wroteLacey Lane has her eyes on the AEW Women's Tag Team TitlesA few weeks ago, Tony Khan announced the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship, that were later revealed on the show by Renee Paquette. Since then, several stars have openly expressed their interest in competing for the new titles in All Elite Wrestling, including the recently debuted Lacey Lane.Taking to X, Lane reshared the AEW's post about Women's Tag Team Titles with a caption. She tagged her former WWE partner, Kacy Catanzaro, with an interest in going after the new titles.&quot;👀 my ninja @KacyCatanzaro&quot; she wroteNow that Lane is in All Elite Wrestling, there is a high chance that she might compete for the tag team championships down the line. But it will be interesting to see if her former partner, Catanzaro, will make her debut as well to team up with her friend.