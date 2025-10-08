  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former champion fires back at major accusation hours after AEW debut

Former champion fires back at major accusation hours after AEW debut

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 08, 2025 15:33 GMT
AEW Dynamite
Former champion made her debut on AEW Dynamite [Image via AEW's X]

Former champion recently made her AEW debut against Mercedes Mone on Dynamite. It was a big moment for her following her exit from WWE earlier this year. During her appearance on the show, the star underwent several gimmick changes, including a new name, which drew accusations of being copied from NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne.

Ad

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter made her debut in All Elite Wrestling under the name of Lacey Lane. Many believed that AEW tried to market the newest member of the roster with a name similar to WWE star Jacy Jayne. Given the similarities between the two names, the accusation quickly spread across the internet. However, Lane hit back at the claims with a firm response.

Taking to X, the 37-year-old star shared a screenshot of a Facebook post about WWE signing her for Mae Young Classic in 2018. It is clear that before her WWE debut, the former Women’s Tag Team Champion wrestled under the name 'Lacey Lane'. This proves that the accusations of copying Jacy Jayne’s name are completely unfounded.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"For the idiots out there 🤣 2018" she wrote

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Lacey Lane has her eyes on the AEW Women's Tag Team Titles

A few weeks ago, Tony Khan announced the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship, that were later revealed on the show by Renee Paquette. Since then, several stars have openly expressed their interest in competing for the new titles in All Elite Wrestling, including the recently debuted Lacey Lane.

Ad

Taking to X, Lane reshared the AEW's post about Women's Tag Team Titles with a caption. She tagged her former WWE partner, Kacy Catanzaro, with an interest in going after the new titles.

"👀 my ninja @KacyCatanzaro" she wrote

Now that Lane is in All Elite Wrestling, there is a high chance that she might compete for the tag team championships down the line. But it will be interesting to see if her former partner, Catanzaro, will make her debut as well to team up with her friend.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications