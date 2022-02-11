"Give me Keith Lee" - Powerhouse performer puts the latest AEW signee on notice 

AEW star Brian Cage recently shared his desire to get into the squared circle with the promotion's latest signee Keith Lee.

The former NXT Champion was Tony Khan's teased "free agent" debut on this week's Dynamite, where he was also in action. Lee defeated Private Party's Isiah Kassidy with ease to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at Revolution 2022 on March 6th.

Since his spectacular debut, fans have been imagining scenarios of Keith Lee battling it out with who's who in the company. One of those dream bouts is a battle of behemoths against Brian Cage. The Machine has himself expressed interest in competing against the former WWE star.

Taking to Twitter, Cage shared a throwback video of himself and Lee during one of their matches on the indie circuit. Alongside it, the former FTW Champion shared a caption, demanding another match with Lee. Check out his tweet below:

"Give me Keith Lee," tweeted Brian Cage.

For those unaware, Brian Cage has been absent from AEW's programming for almost four months now, last wrestling at Rampage's October 6th edition. As such, many fans are understandably skeptical if a match between him and Lee could ever materialize in All Elite Wrestling.

Keith Lee recently issued a statement after making his blockbuster AEW debut

A few hours back, The Limitless One shared a message for his fans on Twitter, thanking them for welcoming him back with open arms.

And with sad family times hopefully behind me....let's grind. We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back.The person with the sign that had the same silhouette that's on the front of my hoodie.... thank you. Touched my soul.And with sad family times hopefully behind me....let's grind. #ForwardMarch We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back.The person with the sign that had the same silhouette that's on the front of my hoodie.... thank you. Touched my soul.And with sad family times hopefully behind me....let's grind. #ForwardMarch

Moreover, Keith Lee added there's still a lot of work to do and that it's time to "grind," now that the bad times are behind him. Given how well-received his debut was, accumulating more than a million views on YouTube in just a few hours, it's safe to say Lee is on course for a memorable run in the company.

The former NXT Champion is one of the favorites to win the Face of the Revolution 2022 match and earn a shot at Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship.

Do you see Lee and Brian Cage competing in AEW sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

