Former champion kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate in shocking moment on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite this week saw a former champion being kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate in what was a shocking moment. However, some fans won't be surprised by this action.The Hurt Syndicate has been the center of attention for the past few weeks, and one of the main points of contention has been MJF. The Salt of the Earth has been standing out like a sore thumb, and last week, he got into an altercation with Bobby Lashley backstage.On tonight's AEW Dynamite, MJF had a heated segment with another member of The Hurt Syndicate, Shelton Benjamin. The winner of the Casino Gauntlet match tried to make peace with Shelton and attempted to calm things down. However, things did not go as planned.Shelton Benjamin said that, considering everything that happened, MJF is now out of the faction. This will be a shocking blow to Maxwell Jacob Friedman, but it won't come as a surprise to others, given that it was a foregone conclusion after what happened last week.With his future with The Hurt Syndicate pretty much decided, it will be interesting to see what MJF’s next move will be in the coming days and weeks. He will want to get his act together since he has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship.