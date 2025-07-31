  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former champion kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate in shocking moment on AEW Dynamite

Former champion kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate in shocking moment on AEW Dynamite

By Sujay
Published Jul 31, 2025 01:04 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate are a top faction in AEW. (Image credits: MJF
The Hurt Syndicate have been dominant since arriving to AEW (Image credits: MJF's X handle)

AEW Dynamite this week saw a former champion being kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate in what was a shocking moment. However, some fans won't be surprised by this action.

Ad

The Hurt Syndicate has been the center of attention for the past few weeks, and one of the main points of contention has been MJF. The Salt of the Earth has been standing out like a sore thumb, and last week, he got into an altercation with Bobby Lashley backstage.

On tonight's AEW Dynamite, MJF had a heated segment with another member of The Hurt Syndicate, Shelton Benjamin. The winner of the Casino Gauntlet match tried to make peace with Shelton and attempted to calm things down. However, things did not go as planned.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shelton Benjamin said that, considering everything that happened, MJF is now out of the faction. This will be a shocking blow to Maxwell Jacob Friedman, but it won't come as a surprise to others, given that it was a foregone conclusion after what happened last week.

With his future with The Hurt Syndicate pretty much decided, it will be interesting to see what MJF’s next move will be in the coming days and weeks. He will want to get his act together since he has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications