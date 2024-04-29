Former champion last seen in WWE nearly 4 years ago names Cody Rhodes as his dream opponent 

A former WWE Superstar was recently asked who his current dream opponent was after he got to face one of his idols a few weeks ago. He named that opponent to be Cody Rhodes. The star who gave his opinion was Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

Cardona has always mentioned that he would love to face Adam Copeland (fka Edge), and he got to do so last month during an episode of AEW Collision as part of the Cope Open for a shot at the TNT Championship. He was unsuccessful in his title challenge, but still enjoyed the chance to face The Rated-R Superstar.

Earlier today, Matt Cardona was asked by a fan who his next dream opponent was as he got to face Adam Copeland already. He did not need to say too much, as he simply named the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

"Cody," Cardona tweeted.

The former WWE Superstar is currently dealing with an injury

It was recently reported that Matt Cardona was suffering from a torn pectoral muscle injury and this would require him to get surgery.

The former WWE Superstar officially revealed this on Twitter and seemed a little discouraged but he was determined to move forward. He revealed that despite him not being in a great condition to wrestle, he would still be available for some on-site signings and appearances while working on his recovery.

"I tore my pec in a match on Saturday. I’ll be getting surgery. There is no good time to get injured… But this certainly isn’t a good time. I have to keep moving forward… There’s no other option. I can’t wrestle but I’m still available for autograph signings and appearances. I’m #AlwayzReady for a comeback!" wrote Cardona.

The Indy God has made a name for himself as someone on the grind, and someone who doesn't shy away from competition no matter where, how hardcore, and against who. This may be a setback from him but fans can surely expect him to be back in action as soon as he can.