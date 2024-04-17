Former WWE US Champion suffers torn pec; will need surgery - Reports

A former WWE United States Champion has reportedly revealed that he has suffered a torn pec and will need surgery to repair the same.

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, has been setting the independent wrestling scene on fire ever since he was released by World Wrestling Entertainment four years ago. He is quite possibly the most over act on the independent scene.

Cardona has now reportedly told multiple promoters that he has suffered a torn pectoral muscle and that he will be needing surgery. The report was shared by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

"Several promoters have noted that Matt Cardona has informed them he's suffered a torn pec and will require surgery. Sending our best to @TheMattCardona. Heal up soon," The report stated.

Cardona was insanely popular on WWE TV back in the early 2010s. He was receiving loud cheers regularly and built a strong social media brand for himself back then.

Cardona was never pushed as a top main event level star. He did get his big WrestleMania moment, though, way back in 2016. At WWE WrestleMania 32, he won a Ladder Match to capture the prestigious Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately, he did not hold the belt for long and lost it to The Miz 24 hours later.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its best wishes to Matt Cardona!

