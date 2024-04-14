Former champion makes AEW debut

A top star has made her debut tonight on AEW Collision, as she competed in singles action with a future shot at a world title. The debuting star in question would be STARDOM's AZM.

Azumi has made a name for herself in the Japanese promotion and has held the six-women tag titles alongside WWE Superstar IYO SKY. Tonight, she shared the ring with Timeless Toni Storm.

Earlier this week, Storm's protége Mariah May faced Anna Jay in singles action. After her win, May was greeted by her former STARDOM tag team partner Mina Shirakawa, who kissed her on the lips.

Anna Jay who could not believe what she witnessed, went on a rant last night on Rampage about how everything seemed to be descending into chaos. She was then joined by AZM, who agreed with her sentiments and called Storm, May, and Shirakawa idiots.

Expand Tweet

She had a chance to prove this with an Eliminator match between herself and the AEW Women's World Champion tonight. It was a great showing from the Japanese star as she pushed Toni Storm to the limit, but in the end, the champion would leave with the victory.

Now, Storm will look to Dynasty next week, as she faces Thunder Rosa in singles action for the AEW Women's Championship.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you like seeing the stars of STARDOM in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion