[Watch] Mariah May kisses debuting star on AEW Dynamite

Following her match earlier tonight on Dynamite, Mariah May was seen surprisingly sharing a kiss with a star making her first appearance on the Wednesday show. This would be Mina Shirakawa.

The Japanese star and May were a force in STARDOM, even going as far as capturing the Goddess of Stardom Championship titles, which were the women's tag titles of the promotion.

A few days ago on Supercard of Honor, the two former tag team partners had a reunion, as both stars had matches on the show and May came out to celebrate with Shirakawa after her win.

Later that night, similar to what Toni Storm did to her, Mina Shirakawa ended up kissing Mariah May on her lips much to her surprise.

Tonight on Dynamite, The Glamour was in action as she faced Anna Jay in singles competition. She ended up taking the win but fell victim to a post-match attack from Jay, who had her in a chokehold.

Suddenly, Mina Shirakawa came out to save her friend, sending Jay running. She then began celebrating with Mariah May in the ring, holding a couple of champagne glasses in hand. Suddenly, she ended up kissing her on the lips, the same way she did a few days ago at Supercard of Honor.

It remains to be seen how this will play out with Toni Storm, who stands as Mariah's current mentor and whether a conflict of interest will arise over the recent happenings.

