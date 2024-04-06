[Watch] Toni Storm won't be happy as Mariah May kisses 36-year-old star

AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm may have a problem with Mariah May's recent interaction after the ROH Supercard of Honor event.

On a recent episode of Collision, the current AEW Women's World Champion showed her gratitude for her protege, Mariah May, interestingly. The 28-year-old star kissed May on the lips which was a shocking move for many people. However, it seems like May had another surprising moment lined up for the coming week which could upset "Timeless" Toni Storm.

After the ROH Supercard of Honor event, Mariah May was surprisingly kissed by 36-year-old Mina Shirakawa in the same way as Storm.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Storm reacts to the clip and it could also be a start for a potential jealousy angle in the interesting storyline of Mariah May and the current AEW Women's World Champion.

Deonna Purrazzo is not associated with AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm anymore

Deonna Purrazzo and "Timeless" Toni Storm have a long history together. Both women have competed against each other in World Wonder Ring Stardom and also have matching tattoos on their bodies which notify the extent of their friendship. While speaking in a recent interview with Fightful Select, Deonna Purrazzo revealed that she was not friends with the latest version of Storm.

"I think it’s okay for me to laugh because it is ludicrous. It is delusional. She’s crazy. This version of Storm isn’t who I’m friends with. Although it is hard to not crack up, I think it’s warranted in this situations where I’m like, 'Who are you? What are you saying? Who talks like this? Not my friend.' It makes it easier to get away with my little chuckles," Deonna Purrazzo said. [H/T Fightful]

Deonna Purrazzo failed to defeat The Timeless One for the AEW Women's World Championship at the Revolution Pay-Per-View last month. It will be interesting to see how Purrazzo gets used in the future in All Elite Wrestling.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Deonna Purrazzo win the AEW Women's Title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion