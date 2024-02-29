Former WWE star says she's not friends with the latest "version" of Toni Storm anymore

A former WWE star recently revealed that she is not friends with the latest 'version' of Toni Storm.

It's been a couple of weeks since Deonna Purrazzo turned heads with her debut in AEW. Since then, she has targeted Toni Storm and the AEW Women's World Championship. However, what made this rivalry even more fascinating was the friendship these two women shared.

Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm even have matching tattoos together which shows the extent of their friendship. However, they are currently feuding over the Women's World Championship title and are set to do battle at AEW Revolution 2024.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Deonna revealed that she is no longer friends with the latest 'version' of Storm.

"I think it’s okay for me to laugh because it is ludicrous. It is delusional. She’s crazy. This version of Toni Storm isn’t who I’m friends with. Although it is hard to not crack up, I think it’s warranted in this situations where I’m like, ‘Who are you? What are you saying? Who talks like this? Not my friend.’ It makes it easier to get away with my little chuckles," Purrazzo said. [H/T Fightful]

Toni Storm lashed out at Deonna Purrazzo

The war of words between these two women is getting more personal with each passing day. The two stars haven't held anything back and have both taken shots at each other.

Storm recently appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast where she lashed out at her former best friend for demanding a title match as soon as she arrived in AEW.

"That b***h. She storms in here demanding a title match because she used to be my friend, and yes that is true. We had many a wonderful time together in Japan. We lived together, on the floor...but as time goes on people drift apart, people move away, people become more successful than others," Storm said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see who will walk out of AEW Revolution as the Women's World Champion.

What do you make of Deonna Purrazzo's comments? Sound off in the comments section below!

