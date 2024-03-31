[Watch] Toni Storm kisses fellow AEW star and it’s not her husband

The current AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, had a shocking lip-lock on the most recent episode of Collision with a fellow star, who doesn't happen to be her better half, Juice Robinson.

The AEW star in question is Mariah May. During tonight's episode of Collision, "Timeless" Toni Storm appeared in a backstage segment where she was told that her protege Mariah and Thunder Rosa will square off next Wednesday on Dynamite for a shot at her title.

At first, Storm expressed shock to hear that Mariah May is also in contention for her title and asked her whether it was the plan all along. Nonetheless, The Timeless One then applauded May for the brilliant plan. In the process, she also kissed her protege on the lips while expressing her happiness.

It would be interesting to find out what Storm's husband, Juice Robinson's response to the lip-lock would be.

Moreover, Mariah May is set to square off against Thunder Rosa next week on Dynamite in a No.1 contenders match and it remains to be seen who Storm's next challenger will be.

