Who is Mariah May's boyfriend? The new AEW signing's dating history explored

Mariah May is AEW's latest addition, and after a few weeks of speculation, the former Joshi debuted during last night's Dynamite. However, how much do we actually know about the star, especially her romantic history?

May has made a name for herself in the Japanese wrestling scene and is often called the Hardcore Barbie. Additionally, she's a known fan of ECW and often pays homage to the promotion, so with names like Taz in All Elite Wrestling, she might already have future prospects.

Mariah May is currently dating fellow pro wrestler Danny Duggan. While the two hardly post each other on Instagram, the AEW star has recorded several videos on YouTube with Duggan on his birthday or just playing video games together.

STARDOM executive producer Rossy Ogawa and Bushiroad president Takaani Kidani have since reacted to Mariah May's AEW debut. Both men praised the English star and hoped she would succeed in the promotion.

Mariah May has since broken her silence on her jump to AEW

WWE allegedly had an interest in May as well, and after her contract with STARDOM expired, it seemed like she could have ended up in the Stamford-based promotion instead. In light of her AEW signing, the official X account posted their traditional "All Elite" graphic, which caught the Hardcore Barbie's attention.

Taking to X, May shared the "All Elite" graphic and interestingly congratulated AEW for signing her:

"Congrats, you pulled the ace 👸🏼 #AEWDynamite," May posted.

The star seemingly has a lot of confidence in herself, which could ultimately play into an interesting character down the line. On another note, since her boyfriend, Danny Duggan, is also a wrestler, could the two join one another in AEW? Right now, it's too early to tell, but as with most things in wrestling: "Never say never."

