25-year-old star who had reported interest from WWE breaks silence after surprising AEW debut

By Kaushik Das
Modified Nov 09, 2023 14:15 IST
Another top name joins All Elite Wrestling

AEW's latest signing shared a message after a surprising debut on Dynamite. The talent in question is Mariah May.

May is one of the biggest prospects in the professional wrestling business and is mostly known for her time in Stardom. Her last match was against Hanan at the 5STAR Grand Prix in September 2023.

She reportedly had interest from both WWE and AEW after her Stardom stint ended, and her debut on the Wednesday night show makes it clear which side emerged the victor in getting her signature.

Mariah May appeared in a backstage segment where RJ introduced her. She seemed excited to meet Toni Storm and stated that the former WWE star is a major reason for her joining All Elite Wrestling. May even kissed RJ after he promised to introduce Storm to her next week.

Shortly after, Mariah May took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared her "All Elite" poster along with a simple message. You can check out her post below:

"Congrats, you pulled the ace #AEWDynamite," tweeted Mariah May.

It remains to be seen how the 25-year-old star is booked in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the coming week.

Are you excited by May's signing with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
