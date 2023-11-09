Top female free agent snubs WWE and officially signs with AEW, plants a kiss on RJ City on debut

A top free agent who made many headlines, as she reportedly had interest from WWE and Triple H, surprisingly made her AEW debut on the latest episode of Dynamite.

The top female free agent in question is the former STARDOM star Mariah May. May was reportedly on the desired list of both the major promotions, AEW and WWE, as soon as the news of her contract with the Japanese promotion being up broke out.

Meanwhile, The 25-year-old has shut down all the rumors and speculations with her appearance on Dynamite. RJ City introduced Mariah May as the latest AEW signing on this week's episode of Dynamite. She also mentioned that Toni Storm is a big reason she is on the All Elite promotion.

Moreover, May ended the interview by kissing RJ City on his cheeks while on her way out. Despite the interest from Triple H and WWE higher-ups, the former STARDOM star chose Tony Khan's promotion instead and is ready for her new journey.

Only time will tell what Tony Khan brings to the table for Mariah May, as she is relatively young and has a bright future ahead, considering her talent.