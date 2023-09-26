There has been another update regarding a popular young prospect who looked set to join either AEW or WWE in the near future. However, that might not be the case anymore.

The prospect in question is Mariah May, the former Goddesses of STARDOM Champion, who has been on the radar of both All Elite Wrestling and WWE in recent months. Many people who followed the STARDOM promotion closely believed that she would be "All Elite" before the end of the year.

However, in a new update from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, it appears that Mariah May might prefer to stay with the Japanese promotion despite her match on September 30th potentially being her final for the company.

"I know that there was talk of AEW with her, but I haven’t heard of any confirmation of that from anyone. I think I said that Saturday was her last match, it’s actually this coming Saturday which is the pay-per-view with the finals of the Five Star Grand Prix. So that is her last match with STARDOM. She is leaving, she’s going back to England, and she may come back (to STARDOM). It’s not for sure (that) she’s not coming back." (H/T WrestleTalk)

According to Meltzer, May told STARDOM that she would not be joining WWE or All Elite Wrestling, but as with most things in pro wrestling, never say never.

"She told the company that she’s not going to WWE or AEW and that the door is open for her to come back if she wants to. So that’s the status, I think a lot of people thought she was going to AEW for sure, and she may be, but it doesn’t appear to be for sure because she left the door open for STARDOM, but Saturday is her last day with STARDOM, this coming Saturday on their Five Star Grand Prix finals, which she’s not in by the way."

WWE has recently signed a former AEW champion

One potential reason why All Elite Wrestling might be looking at signing Mariah May more than WWE might be due to the fact World Wrestling Entertainment has just signed one of AEW's most formidable female talents.

It was announced on September 26th, 2023, that former TBS Champion Jade Cargill has signed a multi-year deal with WWE, with the number of years being undisclosed at the time of writing.

Cargill wrapped up her time with All Elite Wrestling after the September 15th, 2023, edition of AEW Rampage, where she wrestled her final match for the company against Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship in the show's main event.

