Former champion makes AEW Dynamite debut just days before All Out

A multi-time champion made her AEW Dynamite debut tonight, with All Out pay-per-view just around the corner. The star being discussed is Robyn Renegade. She is known for her tag team with real-life sister Charlette Renegade, and their team is named The Renegade Twins.

Robyn has been signed to All Elite Wrestling since 2022 and is regularly featured on ROH and AEW Collision. Along with Charlette Renegade, she has captured multiple tag team titles worldwide. Tonight, the star wrestled the recently returned Jamie Hayter.

Following her surprising return at All In London, the former AEW Women's World Champion wrestled against Harley Cameron in her first match since returning. She quickly defeated Saraya's henchwoman. On the recent edition of Dynamite, Hayter wrestled Robyn Renegade in a squash match, where the former picked up another victory in a row.

Jamie Hayter blew the roof of Wembley Stadium when she returned at All In's Zero Hour. She ambushed Saraya and her friends. This was her first appearance since dropping the title to Toni Storm at the 2023 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. She took a hiatus from wrestling as she had two herniated discs in her back.

After her recent loss on Dynamite, it will be interesting to see what is next for former NWA World Women's Tag Team Champion Robyn Renegade.

