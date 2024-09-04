  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jamie Hayter finally opens up on her health issues amid lengthy AEW absence: “I just couldn’t do anything”

Jamie Hayter finally opens up on her health issues amid lengthy AEW absence: “I just couldn’t do anything”

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 04, 2024 01:00 GMT
Jamie Hayter is a former AEW Women
Jamie Hayter is a former AEW Women's Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter recently revealed specific details regarding her injury that kept her out of action for more than a year. She also spoke about her road to recovery.

The British star returned at All In a week and a half ago, as she confronted Saraya at Wembley Stadium. She also successfully made her in-ring return last week on Dynamite, defeating Harley Cameron. Before these appearances, she was last seen at Double or Nothing last year, where she dropped the women's title to Toni Storm.

Jamie Hayter was on the latest episode of AEW Close Up with Renee Paquette and she was asked about her injury. She talked about how it got so bad that it affected her ability to do normal actions. Hayter then talked about how eventually they were able to solve this with physical therapy and back injections. She also remarked that she was fortunately able to avoid surgery.

also-read-trending Trending
"So, I completely herniated two discs in my back. I wasn't even aware of the injury until it was really bad until I couldn't even walk, I couldn't stand up straight, my body was at an angle, I just couldn't do anything. I couldn't laugh, I couldn't sneeze, I couldn't cough, I couldn't sit down, I couldn't stand in the shower, I couldn't lay down on my back, I couldn't do really anything." [0:02 - 0:25]

The full interview can be found here.

Jamie Hayter sent a cryptic message a few days after her return

Jamie Hayter recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her rocking a look seemingly reminiscent of the 1970s. However, her caption seemed to be a message for her enemies.

Her post seemed to hint towards some people she was going after, as she claimed that things were far from over. This could be directed at The Outcasts, as she has been targeting Saraya and Harley Cameron.

Before her hiatus, she was in a feud with the group at the time when Toni Storm and Ruby Soho were still affiliated with them. They were the reason she dropped her title.

"It’s not over until I say it’s over," she wrote.

Following her successful in-ring return against Harley Cameron, an official match between Jamie Hayter and Saraya could be on the way soon, and this would be her long-overdue retribution against her.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी