Jamie Hayter finally opens up on her health issues amid lengthy AEW absence: “I just couldn’t do anything”

Former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter recently revealed specific details regarding her injury that kept her out of action for more than a year. She also spoke about her road to recovery.

The British star returned at All In a week and a half ago, as she confronted Saraya at Wembley Stadium. She also successfully made her in-ring return last week on Dynamite, defeating Harley Cameron. Before these appearances, she was last seen at Double or Nothing last year, where she dropped the women's title to Toni Storm.

Jamie Hayter was on the latest episode of AEW Close Up with Renee Paquette and she was asked about her injury. She talked about how it got so bad that it affected her ability to do normal actions. Hayter then talked about how eventually they were able to solve this with physical therapy and back injections. She also remarked that she was fortunately able to avoid surgery.

Trending

"So, I completely herniated two discs in my back. I wasn't even aware of the injury until it was really bad until I couldn't even walk, I couldn't stand up straight, my body was at an angle, I just couldn't do anything. I couldn't laugh, I couldn't sneeze, I couldn't cough, I couldn't sit down, I couldn't stand in the shower, I couldn't lay down on my back, I couldn't do really anything." [0:02 - 0:25]

Expand Tweet

The full interview can be found here.

Jamie Hayter sent a cryptic message a few days after her return

Jamie Hayter recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her rocking a look seemingly reminiscent of the 1970s. However, her caption seemed to be a message for her enemies.

Her post seemed to hint towards some people she was going after, as she claimed that things were far from over. This could be directed at The Outcasts, as she has been targeting Saraya and Harley Cameron.

Before her hiatus, she was in a feud with the group at the time when Toni Storm and Ruby Soho were still affiliated with them. They were the reason she dropped her title.

"It’s not over until I say it’s over," she wrote.

Following her successful in-ring return against Harley Cameron, an official match between Jamie Hayter and Saraya could be on the way soon, and this would be her long-overdue retribution against her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback