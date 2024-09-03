Jamie Hayter sends out a cryptic message after recent AEW return 

Jamie Hayter returned to action last month after being absent from TV for more than a year (15 months, to be exact). Days after her return, she shared a cryptic message on social media.

At All In 2024, which took place at Wembley Stadium, the 29-year-old star made a surprise return and confronted Saraya. She almost took out The Anti-Diva, but the latter managed to escape all thanks to Harley Cameron.

Hayter is a former AEW Women's World Champion with her last match before the long hiatus happening at the 2023 Double or Nothing, when she lost the AEW Women's Championship to Toni Storm after holding the belt for 190 days. Since her return, Hayter's first match was against The Outcasts member, Harley Cameron, against whom she emerged victorious.

Trending

The former women's champion recently took to Instagram to send a cryptic message. She stated that it wasn't over until she said it was over.

"It’s not over until I say it’s over," she wrote.

Check out the post below:

Jade Cargill reacts to Jamie Hayter's stunning new picture

When Jamie Hayter returned at All In in London, the fans saw her sporting a new look. She has dyed her hair orange, thereby bearing a very close resemblance to former WWE star Becky Lynch.

Jade Cargill reacted to Jamie's latest post on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself.

"A vibe [fire emoji] [smiling face with heart eyes emoji]," Big Money Jade commented.

Cargill was a part of AEW from 2020 to 2023 before leaving the promotion to join WWE. The star is currently in a tag team with Bianca Belair and the duo is holding the Women's Tag Team Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback