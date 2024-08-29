  • home icon
  • After Jon Moxley, another former AEW champion returns to Dynamite for the first time in 15 months

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Aug 29, 2024 01:28 GMT
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley's last appearance was at Forbidden Door [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Following Jon Moxley's unannounced return to begin the show, another former AEW Champion has just made her in-ring return for the promotion after around 458 days. This would be Jamie Hayter.

AEW Dynamite began tonight with a bang when Jon Moxley shockingly returned and immediately cut a promo, calling out Darby Allin in the process.

Hayter on the other hand, returned last weekend at All In in front of her home country as she went after Saraya who hijacked the show and felt disrespected after being left out of the event. It is interesting to note that the former WWE Superstar and the rest of her faction were the ones who took out Hayter last year.

She was last seen in the ring at Double or Nothing 2023, with her title reign ending when Toni Storm beat her for the AEW Women's Championship.

Tonight, she faced Harley Cameron in singles competition. Despite a valiant showing from her opponent, the match ended after she hit her Haytercade finisher as she came out with a win after 15 months of being away from the ring.

Post-match, Jamie Hayter tried chasing after Saraya, but she used Cameron as a human shield and high-tailed into the crowd. It seems that things are not over between the two as Hayter has yet to get her hands on her directly.

Edited by Harish Raj S
हिन्दी