Jon Moxley makes his AEW return with a new character on Dynamite; reveals his next target

Jon Moxley returned to AEW Dynamite for the first time since June. He called out one of the company's top stars, who is probably his next challenger: Darby Allin. The latter recently lost to Jack Perry at All In.

The former AEW World Champion has been one of the biggest stars in the promotion. Since signing with Tony Khan's company back in 2019, he has been heavily featured in the main event scene. His popularity isn't limited to AEW, as he even became IWGP World Heavyweight Champion back in April. Nevertheless, he lost the title to Tetsuya Naito at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Since dropping the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, he was granted a hiatus from the company indefinitely. He wasn't even featured on the promotion's biggest annual show, All In London. A recent report claimed that Jon Moxey wasn't backstage at Wembley Stadium but was present at the Pro Wrestling Revolver Show that weekend.

Jon Moxley made his return to the promotion on Dynamite after almost two months of absence. He opened the flagship show and entered to his Death Rider theme from NJPW. Wasting no time, he immediately called out Darby Allin and stated that the conversation between them was long overdue.

Also, fans must have noticed a slight change in his character. Before exiting the ring, he said, 'This is not your company anymore' to Tony Schiavone. Only time will tell what Jon Moxley meant by his recent comments and when he will face Darby Allin.

