Shocking update on Jon Moxley - Reports

Jon Moxley is one of the top AEW stars who has been absent from weekly programming for a while. New details have come to light about his absence.

Ever since he arrived in AEW in 2019, Jon Moxley has been a mainstay on AEW television. He was one of the most dominant World Champions in company history and has a pretty impressive win/loss record as well. Since joining the promotion, Moxley hasn't had time off and has been busy traveling between the United States and Japan to fulfill his wrestling commitments.

However, recently it was reported that Moxley was granted time off by the company. He also hasn't been seen on AEW television since. In fact, PAC teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to win the AEW World Trios Championship at AEW All In. When Bryan Danielson won the AEW World Champion, the rest of Blackpool Combat Club was in the ring including PAC except for Moxley.

Trending

Fightful Select is reporting that Moxley wasn't in London for AEW All In but he was backstage at the weekend's Pro Wrestling Revolver Show. So far, nothing is known about his status in the company.

Renee Paquette shares a personal photo with Jon Moxley during his AEW absence

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley have been married for a few years now. The couple even have a daughter named Nora. Outside of wrestling, Moxley is a family man who enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter.

His wife Renee often posts pictures of their time together as a family. She recently posted a photo of herself with her husband on social media.

"RP+JG ❤️‍🔥," she wrote.

Check out her post here:

It remains to be seen if the former WWE star will make his return back to the ring anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback