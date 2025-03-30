Former champion makes a blockbuster debut on AEW Collision

AEW Collision saw the debut of a former champion in what was an awesome showing. The fans were not anticipating such a strong showing.

Ad

Jay White was tasked with facing none other than New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Kevin Knight in a singles match at the start of the show. This was the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion's singles debut in AEW, and it was a fantastic showing.

The match began in a frantic manner as Knight proved to be more than a match for Jay White. There was unexpected offense from the New Japan Pro-Wrestling star, and it seemed to have caught the former NJPW star off guard. White tried it all but he just was not able to get the better of Kevin Knight.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two men then had a memorable spot during the match when they exchanged some chops. One almost threw Kevin Knight off the top rope. Despite a strong performance, he was unable to finish on a high note as Jay White had the last laugh.

He hit him with a switchblade and then covered his opponent for a pin to win in a rather hard-fought match on AEW Collision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback