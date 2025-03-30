Former champion makes a blockbuster debut on AEW Collision

By Sujay
Modified Mar 30, 2025 00:44 GMT
AEW Collision saw a huge match. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
AEW Collision saw a huge match. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

AEW Collision saw the debut of a former champion in what was an awesome showing. The fans were not anticipating such a strong showing.

Ad

Jay White was tasked with facing none other than New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Kevin Knight in a singles match at the start of the show. This was the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion's singles debut in AEW, and it was a fantastic showing.

The match began in a frantic manner as Knight proved to be more than a match for Jay White. There was unexpected offense from the New Japan Pro-Wrestling star, and it seemed to have caught the former NJPW star off guard. White tried it all but he just was not able to get the better of Kevin Knight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The two men then had a memorable spot during the match when they exchanged some chops. One almost threw Kevin Knight off the top rope. Despite a strong performance, he was unable to finish on a high note as Jay White had the last laugh.

He hit him with a switchblade and then covered his opponent for a pin to win in a rather hard-fought match on AEW Collision.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी