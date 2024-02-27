Former champion says he had to change plans because AEW needed him at the last second

A former AEW champion says he had to change plans at the last second because the company needed him.

Sammy Guevara's AEW career has been nothing short of remarkable. From competing on the very first episode of AEW Dynamite to forming a mentor-mentee relationship with Chris Jericho, the Spanish God has come a long way.

Sammy Guevara's in-ring skills and his character work have also improved in the past few years, gaining him respect and admiration from All Elite Wrestling's fans. Given his current standing in the company, Guevara has a lot of responsibilities.

Recently, Guevara was set to attend a signing in Pensacola, Florida, with his wife, Tay Melo. However, Sammy stated via social media that the company needed him to appear on Collision. Hence, he flew to compete at Collision and then headed back to Pensacola for the signing.

"This past week was very crazy! Flew to tv Wednesday morning flew back to Orlando to meet Tay at the airport to take a flight to Pensacola Florida for a signing. AEW needed me Saturday so I changed plans and flew to Collision and had a CRAZY match then flew back to Pensacola for the final day of the signing and finally flew home at night."

Sammy Guevara reacted after his AEW Collision debut

This past Saturday, Sammy Guevara made his Collision debut against Don Callis Family's Powerhouse Hobbs in a no-disqualification match. Powerhouse Hobbs was victorious in the bout.

Following the match, Guevara took to social media to let fans know that he was in pain following the match against Hobbs.

"My body hurts, I feel sore & beat up, but man do I love professional wrestling. I gave everything I had last night but in the end, it wasn’t my night but that doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be, So we carry on. #RoadtotheGold," Sammy shared.

It remains to be seen what this loss means for Sammy Guevara in his rivalry with the Don Callis Family.

