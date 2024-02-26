“My body hurts,” claims major AEW star after disappointing loss on Collision debut

An AEW star sent an optimistic message after losing a gruesome match on Collision recently. The star being discussed is Sammy Guevara.

The Spanish God is considered one of the four cornerstones of the Jacksonville-based promotion alongside MJF, Darby Allin, and Jack Perry. He has been a top performer in the company since its inception.

On the most recent episode of Collision, the former TNT Champion locked horns with Don Callis Family's Powerhouse Hobbs in a No Disqualification match. Hobbs picked up a victory here, giving him momentum ahead of his match at Revolution.

Also, this was the 30-year-old star's Collision debut. Despite his best efforts, The Spanish God fell short and lost to the gigantic star.

Earlier today, Guevara took to Twitter and sent an encouraging message following their bout.

"My body hurts, I feel sore & beat up, but man do I love professional wrestling. I gave everything I had last night but in the end, it wasn’t my night but that doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be, So we carry on. #RoadtotheGold," Sammy shared.

AEW has announced that Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, and Wardlow will compete in a contest dubbed 'Meat Madness' at the 2024 Revolution Pay-Per-View.

RVD shares his opinion on a recent AEW botch

Recently, Sammy Guevara injured Jeff Hardy's nose while executing 450-splash on an episode of AEW Rampage.

Speaking on 1 of A Kind, the former WWE Superstar talked about the unfortunate botch and believed Guevara was to blame for this incident.

"That's why they call it a high-risk move. I'm not throwing shade on anybody because accidents happen. God knows I've potatoed people in my matches but that's on Sammy, completely. That's a high-risk move. When you f*** it up, it's on you," Rob Van Dam said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 30-year-old star.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 30-year-old star.