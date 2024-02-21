"When you f*** it up, it's on you" - RVD reveals who he blames for Jeff Hardy's injury in AEW

Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam commented on a recent botch involving AEW star Jeff Hardy that occurred during an episode of Rampage. The star RVD holds accountable is Sammy Guevara.

On the February 16, 2024, edition of Rampage, Jeff Hardy and Sammy Guevara clashed against each other. During the closing moments of the match, The Spanish God delivered a Shooting Star Press on The Charismatic Enigma. Sammy's knee accidentally hit Jeff's face, which resulted in a broken nose.

While speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast recently, RVD shared his opinions on the botch and blamed Sammy Guevara for the blunder.

"That's why they call it a high-risk move. I'm not throwing shade on anybody because accidents happen. God knows I've potatoed people in my matches but that's on Sammy, completely. That's a high-risk move. When you f*** it up, it's on you," Rob Van Dam said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

What the future has in store for Jeff Hardy remains to be seen.

Rob Van Dam believes Swerve Strickland should be crowned as the AEW World Champion

While speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam stated that Swerve Strickland would be a great choice to be AEW World Champion.

"Sure, I mean, I look around the dressing room, I’m thinking why not Swerve, you know what I mean? Swerve’s a great wrestler, character, cool dude, fans love him, he’s gonna give you good matches. Is he the most famous or well known person on your roster? No. Obviously, that is seldomly a #1 goal for any promoter but it is a factor because you wanna sell tickets. I don’t know who’s held the AEW belt and I’m sure, not to talk down on anybody, but I’m sure it’s been held by lesser wrestlers than Swerve is,” Rob Van Dam said.

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Mr. PPV will team up with Hook and "Hangman" Adam Page to face Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage in a Trios Match.

