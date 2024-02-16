RVD urges AEW to crown former WWE star as their World Champion

Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam recently shared the opinion that a former WWE Superstar should win the AEW World Championship.

On his 1 of A Kind podcast, the former Mr. Monday Night voiced his thoughts on Swerve Strickland. The leader of the Mogul Embassy has become one of the most popular stars in AEW. He is looking to win the AEW World Championship for the first time at Revolution 2024, where he will face Hangman Page and defending champion Samoa Joe in a three-way match.

On the January 31, 2024 edition of Dynamite, RVD was revealed to be Hangman Page's hand-picked mystery opponent for Strickland. The former NXT North American Champion defeated the 53-year-old veteran in a hardcore match. Strickland wrestled the Anxious Millenial Cowboy to a time-limit draw the following week, which led to the triple threat match being announced for the pay-per-view on March 3.

Speaking on the podcast, Van Dam praised Strickland for his recent work in the squared circle and his connection to the fans. Furthermore, he argued that crowning Strickland as the world champion of the promotion would generate positive responses from audiences.

"Sure, I mean, I look around the dressing room, I’m thinking why not Swerve, you know what I mean? Swerve’s a great wrestler, character, cool dude, fans love him, he’s gonna give you good matches. Is he the most famous or well known person on your roster? No. Obviously, that is seldomly a #1 goal for any promoter but it is a factor because you wanna sell tickets. I don’t know who’s held the AEW belt and I’m sure, not to talk down on anybody, but I’m sure it’s been held by lesser wrestlers than Swerve is. He’s on a great path, either way. I think if he was champion, then people would be behind him and be pretty stoked.” [H/T, Ringside News]

Rob Van Dam claims that he feels more comfortable in AEW

Rob Van Dam is one of the most prominent pro wrestlers of all time. The Michigan native is known for his trailblazing work in ECW, WWE, and TNA. Van Dam made his debut in AEW in August 2023, confronting Jack Perry. The former ECW World Television Champion recently claimed that he feels more comfortable in the Jacksonville-based promotion than in WWE.

Rob Van Dam unsuccessfully challenged Perry for the FTW title on the August 9, 2023 edition of Dynamite. He also teamed up with current FTW Champion HOOK on multiple occasions. Most recently, Van Dam came up short in a hardcore match against Swerve Strickland on the January 31, 2024 episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on the 1 of A Kind podcast, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion contrasted the work environment in AEW to that in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I get a lot of respect there, obviously. I'm more comfortable there than I am at WWE. It feels less grandioso; it has a very important indie vibe that's cranked up to like, 'Boom, it's TV day.' It's not the same as the pressure – at least it doesn't seem like it – around WWE. By that I mean like the agenda or what your job is to do throughout the entire day. It seems less complicated." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Rob Van Dam certainly has shown a new lease of life in the Jacksonville-based promotion and it'll be interesting to see what else he achieves in the company as time goes on.

