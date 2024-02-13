6-time Intercontinental Champion says he felt more comfortable in AEW than in WWE

A six-time Intercontinental Champion has revealed that he is more comfortable working in AEW than in WWE. The star in question is Rob Van Dam.

RVD has been making sporadic appearances in All Elite Wrestling over the last few months, with his latest being on the January 31 episode of Dynamite against Swerve Strickland.

While speaking on his 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD revealed how he felt working in AEW. The ECW legend said that he is more comfortable working in the Jacksonville-based promotion than in World Wrestling Entertainment because it is simple and also because it reminds him of the independent wrestling scene.

"I get a lot of respect there, obviously. I'm more comfortable there than I am at WWE. It feels less grandioso; it has a very important indie vibe that's cranked up to like, 'Boom, it's TV day.' It's not the same as the pressure – at least it doesn't seem like it – around WWE. By that I mean like the agenda or what your job is to do throughout the entire day. It seems less complicated." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Rob Van Dam likes tweet mocking WWE star Logan Paul

Rob Van Dam made his feelings about Logan Paul clear when he liked a tweet that called the latter a ‘diet version’ of him.

The Maverick is the current United States Champion, but that did not deter Van Dam, and he made his feelings known to the fans.

The tweet read:

“I always find it crazy how WWE didn't want to push @TherealRVD back in the day but they push Logan Paul like he ain't the diet version of him.”

It might seem like Rob Van Dam is being a bit too harsh on Logan Paul, but the former ECW star has seen a lot of wrestlers during his time.

It will be interesting to see the kind of response Logan has to this.

