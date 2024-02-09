Former WWE Champion likes a tweet saying Logan Paul is the 'diet version' of him

A former WWE Champion took to social media and let the world know how he feels about United States Champion Logan Paul. The name in question is none other than Rob Van Dam.

RVD used to be one of the most exciting stars in his prime, and he had countless great matches. However, despite his apparent in-ring talent, WWE did not push him to his best abilities.

He took to Twitter and liked a tweet by a fan who said he finds it crazy that the company could not push RVD but is now pushing Logan Paul, a ‘diet’ version of him.

“I always find it crazy how WWE didn't want to push @TherealRVD back in the day but they push Logan Paul like he ain't the diet version of him,” the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Check out a screenshot of the champion liking the tweet below:

RVD has liked this tweet.

Van Dam makes sporadic appearances in AEW, with his last match taking place against Swerve Strickland.

Rob Van Dam said Matt Riddle's WWE release did not surprise him

On top of being a great wrestler, Rob Van Dam is an outspoken individual, and he shared his thoughts on why World Wrestling Entertainment decided to release Matt Riddle.

RVD spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda’s Wrestlebinge when he said he was not surprised by the decision. He said:

"I can't say that I predicted that, but I'm kind of difficult to surprise. When people ask if I'm surprised, I kind of put a lot more weight into that surprise word than I probably should because I don't get rocked by much. I'm pretty good at accepting things with stoicism. So, hey, life's interesting."

Riddle has since moved to Major League Wrestling and is now busy making a name for himself on the independent scene.

Do you agree with Rob Van Dam’s statement? Tell us in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE