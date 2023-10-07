RVD reacts to Matt Riddle's release and WWE's takeover (Exclusive)

Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently gave his thoughts on WWE's decision to release more than 20 superstars, including his friend Matt Riddle. The WWE Hall of Famer also offered his opinion on Endeavor completing its takeover of Vince McMahon's company.

Van Dam was one of WWE's star attractions in the 2000s. The 52-year-old still wrestles on the independent scene. He has also appeared sporadically in AEW over the last two months.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Van Dam said McMahon's decision to sell WWE did not surprise him:

"I can't say that I predicted that, but I'm kind of difficult to surprise. When people ask if I'm surprised, I kind of put a lot more weight into that surprise word than I probably should because I don't get rocked by much. I'm pretty good at accepting things with stoicism. So, hey, life's interesting." [1:47 – 2:11]

On September 12, Endeavor completed its merger of UFC and WWE to form a new company called TKO Group Holdings. Riddle, a former UFC fighter, received his release from WWE a week later. The 37-year-old's exit also came shortly after footage emerged of him appearing to be drunk at an airport.

Van Dam jokingly acknowledged that Riddle has never been one to shy away from the spotlight:

"He definitely hasn't been the quiet wheel on the train [laughs]. I'm not super surprised. This is the world that I know and that you know. Every year after WrestleMania they always have a bunch of firings and everybody's always like, 'I'm so shocked, I can't believe it.' This is the world that I know." [2:36 – 3:05]

Watch the video above to hear more from RVD on various wrestling topics, including his own experience working for WWE.

What is RVD doing now?

Outside of wrestling, Rob Van Dam discusses his career on his weekly 1 of a Kind podcast with Dominic DeAngelo.

Footage from the podcast can be found on YouTube via this link.

"It's The Real RVD, and I share my insights under a playlist called RVDology," Van Dam said. "When I do my podcast, which is on Premier [Streaming Network] access, we put those clips on my YouTube as well." [0:30 – 0:46]

The ECW legend added that several other projects have been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike:

"I've been traveling a lot this year and a lot last year, a lot more than I thought," Van Dam continued. "I'm still wrestling. I do a lot of the signings, conventions, had a lot of acting projects, four or five acting projects on the table. Because of the strike, they are on hold. I have a very busy personal life with my beautiful wife Katie Forbes." [8:04 – 8:32]

Van Dam also said he is open to returning to AEW to face Jack Perry in another one-on-one match.

What would you like to see next from RVD? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.