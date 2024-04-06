Former champion says Hiroshi Tanahashi might as well "put his trousers down" in Tony Khan's office, spits on the legend

Hiroshi Tanahashi recently had to face an embarrassing situation as former champion Gabe Kidd made a Tony Khan comment to humiliate him in front of the wrestling universe and even spat on him.

The 26-year-old star has been in the pro wrestling field since 2011. He joined NJPW in 2020. He recently re-signed with the company in March 2024. He is currently playing a heel gimmick in the promotion.

Following the NEVER Openweight Championship match at Sakura Genesis 2024, when Shingo Takagi was celebrating his victory against EVIL, Gabe attacked the winner and delivered a promo. He made some disgraceful comments about the President of NJPW and spat on him afterward.

"He said, Tanahashi might as well walk into Tony Khan's office, put his trousers down and say do your worst."

Gabe Kidd and Hiroshi Tanahashi have fought in a match before at NJPW Strong #114: Showdown in October 2022, which took place at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

The NJPW representative director emerged victorious from the bout. It would be interesting to see how he reacts to Gabe's insulting behavior.

Tony Khan confirms new AEW signing

While speaking on ROH-super scared of Honor media scrum, the AEW head honcho Tony Khan confirmed a new AEW signing, Megan Bayne. He was all praise for Bayne.

"There's been a wrestler from AEW, Megan Bayne, who had a great run in Stardom. I thought it was a great excursion, but there has probably not been as much communication as I would have liked. I'd say there's been more communication just in a couple of weeks than there has been in several years. It speaks to the great management at STARDOM now," he said.

Megan Bayne is a Stardom wrestler and made her Stardom debut on the first night of the 2023 Stardom 5 Grand Prix. She has been working under the banner ever since.

