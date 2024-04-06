Tony Khan finally confirms another highly-rated AEW signing

Tony Khan is always scouting for great talents for AEW, and it seems like he has signed another major star to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star is none other than Megan Bayne, who is one of the top talents in STARDOM. However, Khan recently referred to her as an All Elite talent while addressing All Elite Wrestling's relationship with STARDOM. Khan revealed that he now has a better relationship with the new management of the Japanese promotion, which would allow STARDOM wrestlers to appear on AEW/ROH programming.

On the ROH-Supercard of Honor media scrum, the All-Elite CEO thought Megan Bayne was a great excursion. However, it seems like she is now a part of All Elite Wrestling.

"There’s been a wrestler from AEW, Megan Bayne, who had a great run in Stardom. I thought it was a great excursion, but there has probably not been as much communication as I would have liked. I’d say there’s been more communication just in a couple of weeks than there had been in several years. It speaks to the great management at STARDOM now." [1:11:35-1:11:52]

Konnan believes Tony Khan buried Former AEW World Champion MJF

The former AEW World Champion, MJF, has been absent from television ever since he lost his World Title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End PPV. Friedman's contract reportedly expired on January 1st, 2024 and his current status with the company is unknown. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that Tony Khan buried The Salt of the Earth.

"How much merchandise can he be making if he's out? And maybe they even told him, 'Hey, you know, here's so much money to cover your merchandise while we do this angle.' I just can't believe with all the errors he's made and everything he's done that Tony would let him do everything he's done on TV. All right. Knowing he's gonna leave...They did kind of bury him on his way out," Konnan added. [8:55 - 10:07]

MJF is currently healing up his injuries and could make his huge return to All Elite Wrestling in the future. However, many have speculated that he may end up appearing in the WWE.

