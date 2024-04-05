Konnan thinks AEW buried former world champion

WCW veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno recently weighed in on the future of AEW star MJF. The Salt of the Earth supposedly took an injury hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion shortly after losing his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End last year.

Interestingly, the company removed him from its official website and merchandise page. His omission sparked rumors of his AEW exit and subsequent WWE move, which he had teased numerous times. However, the latest report squashed fan-driven speculation of Maxwell Jacob Friedman signing with WWE anytime soon.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno questioned AEW's decision to remove MJF from its merchandise page:

"Is he back on their page yet? Because let me tell you something. They took him off the merchandise page too. Do you think he will cool with like, 'Hey, I can't make any money off merchandise right now to sell this angle?' Think about that," Inferno said.

Konnan chimed in and accused AEW of burying The Salt of the Earth on his way out. But the WCW veteran doesn't think Tony Khan would have pushed MJF if he had known that the latter would leave his promotion:

"How much merchandise can he be making if he's out? And maybe they even told him, 'Hey, you know, here's so much money to cover your merchandise while we do this angle.' I just can't believe with all the errors he's made and everything he's done that Tony would let him do everything he's done on TV. All right. Knowing he's gonna leave...They did kind of bury him on his way out," Konnan added. [8:55 - 10:07]

Is AEW star MJF showing up at WrestleMania XL still a possibility?

MJF may be still signed to All Elite Wrestling, but TNA legend Matt Morgan pitched a captivating scenario involving Friedman at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan entertained the idea of the top star debuting in WWE to cost his former mentor Cody Rhodes a chance to finish the story:

"I think that would be my only way I would ever be semi-okay with Cody [Rhodes] not winning the title at 'Mania. That's how much I love MJF," Morgan said.

MJF recently called out The Rock on social media. Is he potentially hinting at a surprise appearance at The Showcase of the Immortals? only time will tell.

