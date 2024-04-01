Top AEW star making WWE debut to cost Cody Rhodes the Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 40, veteran speculates 

The odds are stacked against Cody Rhodes as WWE WrestleMania XL fast approaches.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently weighed in on the possibility of AEW star MJF interfering in Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (Undisputed Universal Championship match) on Night Two.

The Salt of the Earth hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since losing his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view last year. Shortly after his loss, he was removed from the official roster page, and his merchandise was no longer available on ShopAEW.com.

Rumor has it that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is recuperating from an injury, but his sudden omission from AEW has fueled speculation about a potential WWE arrival.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan talked about MJF potentially costing Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows:

"I think that would be my only way I would ever be semi-okay with Cody [Rhodes] not winning the title at 'Mania. That's how much I love MJF," Morgan said. (19:31 - 19:40)

Does Cody Rhodes need to worry about MJF?

Regardless of online speculation, it is unlikely that MJF will show up in WWE anytime soon, as he is believed to have secretly re-signed with AEW.

Disco Inferno, however, pitched an interesting idea of Maxwell Jacob Friedman reuniting with The American Nightmare on the biggest stage of them all to fend off the Bloodline:

"I wonder if he's going to WWE and WWE is going to plot all the stops...Remember Solo Sikoa showed up out of nowhere from NXT and interfered and helped Roman against Drew. Remember that? I am wondering if this is like a case where Cody's character is kind of like smart and tries to outsmart The Bloodline where like The Bloodline is banished from ringside,"

Cody Rhodes has previously entertained the thought of MJF joining WWE someday. But fans shouldn't keep their hopes up until WrestleMania XL.

