Cody Rhodes could bring in AEW star to outsmart The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania 40, according to veteran

Cody Rhodes is set to have a monumental WWE WrestleMania 40, with high-stake matches on both nights of the event. While the odds have been stacked against him, The American Nightmare could have a secret weapon for one of his bouts.

MJF's future has been a topic of much discussion ever since his reported AEW contract expiry on January 1, 2024. While some feel that he has already signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling, others think that The Devil is still a free agent and a move to WWE could be on the cards. Disco Inferno seems to be in the latter group, judging by his comments on the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

The WCW legend Inferno put forward the idea of MJF joining the Stamford-based promotion and pitched an angle where Cody Rhodes could outsmart The Bloodline. The veteran mentioned how Solo Sikoa helped Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2022, but this time around, Cody could turn the tables.

"I wonder if he's going to WWE and WWE is going to plot all the stops...Remember Solo Sikoa showed up out of nowhere from NXT and interfered and helped Roman against Drew. Remember that? I am wondering if this is like a case where Cody's character is kind of like smart and tries to outsmart The Bloodline where like The Bloodline is banished from ringside," said Disco. [2:30-2:56]

Disco Inferno feels WrestleMania 40 could be the perfect time to debut, reported WWE signing Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu if the other members of The Bloodline are banned from ringside. It is to be noted that the scenario is possible if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins defeated The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of this year's Show of Shows.

Inferno added that Tonga and Fatu could try to cost The American Nightmare, but then MJF could show up out of nowhere and thwart The Bloodline's possible new allies.

"But they choose the opportunity to introduce (Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu)...I was thinking like just off the top of my head...that they are going to show up, but they're not part of The Bloodline. They just show up, they try to scr*w Cody, but then MJF slides in and he thwarts them. He thwarts that," said Disco Inferno. [From 2:57-3:43]

Tony Khan recently spoke about MJF's future amid speculation of WWE move

While speaking during an interview with SportsGrid, the AEW President opened up about a variety of topics, including MJF's future.

Khan stated that The Devil's status is "something to keep an eye on" before praising the former world champion. Tony Khan also added that he would love to have MJF back anytime.

"Well, it's something to keep an eye on with MJF," Khan said. "He's a great wrestler for AEW and has been a great world champion. He was very injured and I would love to have MFJ back anytime and we'll see what happens here."

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if MJF remains with AEW or possibly jumps ship to WWE in 2024. Could he emerge as Cody Rhodes' savior at The Grandest Stage of Them All? Only time will tell.

If you use the quotes from the first half of the article, please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Could MJF appear in WWE at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion