Former Bullet Club member reportedly heading to WWE

WWE is gearing up to host WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia on April 6 and 7. The Show of Shows is known for creating new stars, and over the past few years, the company has invested more time in its future stars. Recently, it was reported that a former 15-time NJPW champion is heading towards the Titanland.

Tama Tonga has spent over a decade with NJPW after a failed WWE tryout in 2008. He has accomplished a lot over the past decade in Japan, as he is a former seven-time IWGP Tag Champion, four-time Never Openweight Champion, and four-time Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

Tonga is one of the founding members of Bullet Club and recently had his last match in the Land of Rising Sun at NJPW's The New Beginning in Sapporo, Japan, against El Phantasmo & Hikuleo. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the former NJPW star Tama Tonga is now headed to WWE.

It will be interesting to see if Tonga aligns with former members in the promotion after potentially signing with the Stamford-based company.

Former Bullet Club members recently appeared on WWE NXT

Bullet Club is one of the biggest and long-standing stables in the world of professional wrestling in today's day and age. Several notable names from the faction have gone to different promotions after their respective runs in NJPW.

AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega eventually returned to the wrestling scene in the United States and joined major promotions. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have also been an integral part of the faction since its inception in 2013.

In 2022, the duo returned and aligned with AJ Styles to reform The O.C. Lately, The Phenomenal One turned heel and moved away from his pack after a heated argument with Anderson on Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this month, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson showed up on the developmental brand and made a statement in the tag team division. It could possibly be that the duo are set to have a run on the brand in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Tama Tonga possibly heading to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.