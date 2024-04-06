Former AEW stars deny Tony Khan's claims about no-showing shows before release

Two former AEW stars have offered a rebuttal to Tony Khan's claims of not showing up to work before their release. The talent in question is The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate).

The Tate Twins took to X/Twitter to offer a counter-statement to the All Elite Wrestling CEO's shocking claims that they no-showed at work on more than one occasion. The duo, who had already denied Khan's accusations earlier, shared a series of screenshots to present their narrative.

According to the former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, they were supposed to continue playing a key role in the storyline, pitting Dalton Castle in a long-running rivalry against Johnny TV until their Fight Without Honor at Supercard of Honor 2024.

However, an unexpected change of transportation plans led to several logistical issues regarding The Boys' travel to Ottowa, Canada, for ROH tapings last month. The screenshots suggest a gap in communication between All Elite Wrestling management and the talent.

On April 1, 2024, the duo was informed of their release from the promotion, although budget cuts were initially cited as the reason for their release. The Boys claim they inquired further on the matter and the possible relevance of their travel issues in March to their release but were reassured otherwise.

However, following Tony Khan's recent remarks on the media call for Supercard of Honor, Brandon and Brent Tate felt compelled to dispute his comments with their side of the story.

"This had to be addressed," wrote Brandon Tate of The Boys.

Stu Grayson broke his silence following AEW release

The company recently released a number of stars from its roster, including AEW original Stu Grayson. The former Player Dos appeared in several exciting matches featuring top stars like Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley.

Grayson has finally spoken out about his second release from the promotion. The 35-year-old star took to X/Twitter to remind fans to be wary of rumors and misinformation about the recent talent cuts.

"Whatever it is you read online about me and the recent situation, just know that it is not true. Just people spreading rumors and making things up," wrote Grayson.

Despite the unexpected spate of releases, Khan revealed that AEW would continue to "aggressively" pursue top free agents in 2024.

