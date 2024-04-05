Tony Khan hints at signing big free agents to AEW this year

Tony Khan has made a huge statement during a recent media event.

The AEW President recently conducted a media call ahead of the ROH Supercard of Honor Pay-Per-View. In the call, he talked about several aspects of the company and also made a huge statement.

ROH Supercard of Honor will be held in Philadelphia on April 5. The card consists of huge stars like Eddie Kingston, Athena, Hikaru Shida, and others.

On the media call ahead of the show, Tony Khan talked about how he is going to be "very aggressive" in the free agency market.

He said he would be active on free agency at the Worlds End Media Call and went on to sign huge stars like Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada in the later months. It will be interesting to see which stars he will sign in the future.

Eric Bischoff agrees with CM Punk's comment regarding Tony Khan

Recently, CM Punk made the headlines after his comments on AEW and the promotion's owner Tony Khan. The star left AEW after a backstage incident at All In last year after Jack Perry took shots at him during the pre-show. During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour podcast, Punk talked about the incidents that led to his departure from AEW and how Tony Khan was "not a boss."

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the former WWE Manager said that The Voice of the Voiceless is right regarding Tony Khan.

"When I sat down last night and watched it, what was I gonna say other than, 'Yep, been talking about that for 3 years.' Now I don't have any perspective on what Tony's like backstage. I've got a brief glimpse which doesn't really tell you anything... You also look at like I say, some of the things we've seen over the last couple of years, The Punk situation is probably the most obvious, that's lack of leadership. After the CM Punk interview, I'm way more convinced that I would never want to put myself through that kind of drama. It's interesting because Punk has a much more neat perspective than I do," said Bischoff.

Tony Khan also responded to CM Punk calling him a clown and stated that he did not want to talk about the matter.

