WWE legend agrees with CM Punk's perception of Tony Khan: "Been talking about that for 3 years"

A WWE legend agrees with CM Punk's recent comments about Tony Khan and AEW. That legend is none other than Eric Bischoff.

In a recent appearance on the MMA Hours with Ariel Helwani, CM Punk opened up about his AEW run. Punk took massive shots at Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for not taking care of him during his tricep injury. The Best in the World also confirmed that he was indeed left alone at the airport in London before the All In 2023 Pay-Per-View. Punk also spoke about his altercation with Jack Perry at the PPV and revealed that he quit the company right after the heated exchange.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed that he wasn't surprised by CM Punk's controversial comments about AEW and Tony Khan.

"When I sat down last night and watched it, what was I gonna say other than, 'Yep, been talking about that for 3 years,' Now I don't have any perspective on what Tony's like backstage. I've got a brief glimpse which doesn't really tell you anything... You also look at like I say, some of the things we've seen over the last couple of years, The Punk situation is probably the most obvious, that's lack of leadership." [From 42:13 to 43:42]

The former WWE RAW GM continued:

"After the CM Punk interview, I'm way more convinced that I would never want to put myself through that kind of drama. It's interesting because Punk has a much more neat perspective than I do. I've walked through the building twice during the production and had a brief impression but Punk was there for a few months so interesting comments but not surprised." [From 43:51 to 44:20]

Check out the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on CM Punk taking shots at Tony Khan and AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T recently gave his verdict on CM Punk's comments about AEW and Tony Khan. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Champion noted that Tony Khan's biggest mistake is being too friendly with his talent, which can be the main reason behind a lot of problems.

"I feel like that's one of Tony Khan's biggest mistakes, is just being too friendly with the talent. Not that you can't be friendly with the talent but being friends with the talent, it can become a problem. It's just my opinion. And I say that because of being in WCW and watching how the NWO and Eric Bischoff and all those guys became like buddies and me personally, I'd sit there watching and I'm like man, this is not something that seems like should be right for a company that's trying to grow. That was just me. And then when I got to WWE, I saw how my boss worked and it was always business," said Booker.

Tony Khan has been called out for not properly handling his talent during backstage controversies. It will be interesting to see if things change sometime in the future.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Did you enjoy CM Punk's AEW run? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion