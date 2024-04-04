"I feel like that's one of Tony Khan's biggest mistakes" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's comment about AEW boss

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has commented on CM Punk saying that Tony Khan is a nice guy and not a boss in a recent interview.

The Second City Saint competed in AEW for several months before returning to WWE. He was reportedly let go by the promotion after an incident that took place backstage at the All In pay-per-view event in London last year. CM Punk recently spoke to Ariel Helwani where he claimed that the AEW owner isn't really a boss.

Booker T weighed in on the matter on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, where he stated that Tony Khan's biggest mistake is being too friendly with his talent, as it can be very problematic.

"I feel like that's one of Tony Khan's biggest mistakes, is just being too friendly with the talent. Not that you can't be friendly with the talent but being friends with the talent, it can become a problem. It's just my opinion. And I say that because of being in WCW and watching how the NWO and Eric Bischoff and all those guys became like buddies and me personally, I'd sit there watching and I'm like man, this is not something that seems like should be right for a company that's trying to grow. That was just me. And then when I got to WWE, I saw how my boss worked and it was always business," said Booker. [19:44 - 20:30]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T comments on Tony Khan's business mindset

All Elite Wrestling is the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. It houses many renowned stars including Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Edge, and Brian Danielson.

During his podcast, Booker T said he doesn't think Tony Khan created AEW to make a profit, as it seems like the latter is trying to live out his childhood fantasies of being a wrestling booker instead.

"I mean, I can be a hundred percent wrong, but it doesn't seem like Tony Khan is trying to make any money. It doesn't seem like he's in the business to try to make money. Tony Khan's a guy that's got boatloads of money and I think for him, I think he'll be okay. I think Tony Khan is more so in tune to wanting to live out that childhood dream that he perhaps always wanted," said Booker. [28:56 - 29:36]

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year after leaving AEW. He will be a commentator for the Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre match at WrestleMania XL.

