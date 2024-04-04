Tony Khan finally reacts to CM Punk calling him a "clown" and slamming AEW

Tony Khan has finally reacted to comments CM Punk made about him and his company.

CM Punk's relationship with AEW and Tony Khan turned sour after the Straight Edge Superstar first got into a backstage altercation with the Elite. Things got much worse at All In after he got into another backstage altercation with Jack Perry that had Tony Khan fearing for his life. This also led to his eventual termination from the company.

Following this departure from AEW, Punk returned to WWE and he has been more than happy to fire shots at his former employer which was evident in his recent interview with Ariel Helwani where he called Tony Khan a clown. After several critics and fans reacted to Punk's comments, Tony Khan has finally spoken about it.

During a recent media call for ROH Supercard of Honor, Khan was asked about Punk's comments. The AEW boss replied that he doesn't want to talk about it and would rather focus on ROH Supercard of Honor.

Eric Bischoff agrees with CM Punk's comments about Tony Khan

Eric Bischoff has been one of AEW's biggest critics over the years. He has often called out Tony for his lack of leadership and awareness about the business. Hence, when Punk took shots at Tony, Bischoff agreed with him.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff mentioned that Punk's remarks about the AEW boss don't surprise him as he had a similar perception.

"When I sat down last night and watched it, what was I gonna say other than, 'Yep, been talking about that for 3 years,' Now I don't have any perspective on what Tony's like backstage. I've got a brief glimpse which doesn't really tell you anything... You also look at like I say, some of the things we've seen over the last couple of years, The Punk situation is probably the most obvious, that's lack of leadership. After the CM Punk interview, I'm way more convinced that I would never want to put myself through that kind of drama. It's interesting because Punk has a much more neat perspective than I do. I've walked through the building twice during the production and had a brief impression but Punk was there for a few months so interesting comments but not surprised." [From 42:13 to 44:20]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan provides an official comment on Punk's remarks in the future.

