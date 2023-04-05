Former champion shares his experience in the AEW locker room amid tensions between Jon Moxley and CM Punk (Exclusive)

CM Punk's recent outburst on Instagram targeting Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho still has everyone talking. A former champion has now described his experience in the AEW locker room.

The champion in question is Shane Taylor. He held the ROH Television Championship in 2019 and was the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion as part of "Shane Taylor Promotions."

Moxley recently stated on Renee Paquette's podcast that he bent over backward to put The Second City Saint over during their on-screen feud.

But what does Shane Taylor think of all of it? Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, the former ROH TV Champion had this to say:

“Not my business has nothing to do with me, nothing to do with me.” [24:01 - 24:10]

Taylor was also asked what his experiences backstage at AEW have been like, given all of the reports of backstage tension among talent. He replied:

“I can only speak to my experience what I’ve seen so far has been good, but again, none of what anybody else’s opinions are of what anybody has said has anything to do with me. So that’s their business, not mine. From the few times that I’ve been there, it’s been great, that’s the only thing I’ve got.” [24:25 - 24:54]

You can watch the full interview with Shane Taylor right here:

Jon Moxley will appear live this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

As if Jon Moxley wasn't already getting caught up in drama off-screen, he and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club are causing much of it on-screen. So what's next for the top faction?

Fans might find out this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite when the BCC addresses the audience, potentially explaining why they have been relentless in their quest to destroy both The Elite and The Dark Order.

The BCC had a mixed WrestleMania weekend as Jon Moxley picked up a win at GCW's Bloodsport event, while Claudio Castagnoli retained his ROH World Championship against Eddie Kingston. However, Wheeler Yuta lost his ROH Pure Championship to Katsuyori Shibata during the same event.

What will the Blackpool Combat Club have in store on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

