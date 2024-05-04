Former Champion takes a huge shot at MJF amid his AEW absence

An AEW star has taken a massive dig at Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) amid his absence from All Elite Wrestling for the last four months. The performer in question is Max Caster, who rarely shies away from taking shots at his colleagues on social media.

The Salt of the Earth has been away from action since Worlds End 2023 when he lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe. The former champion has been nursing a serious shoulder injury, and there's little clarity on when he'll be back, even though fans have been craving to see him make his grand return. Amid this, Max Caster took to X/Twitter to take a dig at the 28-year-old star, which is likely to upset the latter.

A Twitter account recently mentioned how MJF could receive a massive pop if he were to return at AEW: Forbidden Door on June 30th, which goes down in his hometown of Long Island. Caster reacted to the post, writing that Long Island was his hometown too, and claimed he would receive a bigger pop than his colleague.

"It’s my hometown too! And I’ll get a bigger pop!" tweeted Caster.

Renee Dupree thinks MJF could shine in WWE

A few days ago, on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Renee Dupree stated that MJF could become a big star in WWE if he returns to the company. Dupree explained that Triple H could look beyond the former AEW World Champion's physical shortcomings and instead put faith in his incredible mic and in-ring skills.

"As far as MJF, the guy can talk. The only thing holding him back would be his size, but this is a different day and age where smaller people get opportunities just as much as the big guys do, especially in AEW, right? I think if he ever wants to go to WWF, a guy like Hunter [Triple H] looks past that, you know, and focuses on his in-ring talent and his ability to get over. I mean, the guy knows how to get over. It's all attitude, right? Hopefully, he doesn't get the big ego and remains humble," he said.

It'll be interesting to see when Maxwell Jacob Friedman returns to All Elite Wrestling and what Tony Khan and co. would have in store for him.