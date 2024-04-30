Major star's potential move from AEW to WWE would work, says veteran, for reason related to Triple H

Wrestling veteran Rene Dupree recently addressed the possibility of MJF moving from AEW to WWE.

The Salt of the Earth signed with Tony Khan's promotion in 2019 after wrestling for a few years on the independent circuit. He has since become one of the top stars in AEW. The former World Champion has been out of action since December 2023, and his contract has reportedly expired. While rumors suggested he would continue with the promotion, others speculated he could move to WWE.

On his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree addressed MJF's future, claiming he would probably succeed in the Stamford-based company under Triple H's creative leadership since The Game would look past his physical stature.

"As far as MJF, the guy can talk. The only thing holding him back would be his size but this is a different day and age, where smaller people get opportunities just as much as the big guys do, especially in AEW, right? I think if he ever wants to go to WWF, a guy like Hunter looks past that, you know, and focuses on his in-ring talent and his ability to get over. I mean, the guy knows how to get over. It's all attitude, right? Hopefully, he doesn't get the big ego and remains humble," he said. [41:17 - 41:57]

Liv Morgan commented on MJF possibly joining WWE

While MJF has had much success in AEW over the past few years, Liv Morgan has become one of the most popular female superstars in the Stamford-based company. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently commented on The Salt of the Earth possibly joining WWE.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Morgan claimed MJF could be interested in signing with the global juggernaut. However, she disclosed that she never talked with him about the subject.

"I don't know. I have no idea. I don't know; it's not something we talk about. I mean, I guess we're just going to have to see. I don't know the status of his [MJF] dealings. I mean, I'm sure he'd be interested, who wouldn't?" said Morgan.

Over the past few years, several former AEW stars have moved to WWE, including Lexis King and Jade Cargill. It would be interesting to see if MJF would walk in their footsteps.

