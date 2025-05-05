Former champion and Top AEW star is glad he didn't sign with WWE

A top AEW star is glad he didn't sign with WWE. He also revealed his shocking future plans.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are widely regarded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. They have wrestled for almost every major promotion and won championships everywhere they have been. However, they have never signed with WWE. There was speculation that the Young Bucks would sign with the sports entertainment juggernaut when they left NJPW. However, they formed AEW along with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Tony Khan. Since then, they have been a regular feature for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During a live Q&A session on social media, Matt Jackson addressed the success that AEW has become. He also spoke about how he was proud that he had taken the difficult path instead of opting to sign with WWE. He also stated that he is proud that what he has created with AEW will last long after he is retired.

He also spoke about AEW's rivalry with WWE, saying it is not easy to compete with an industry leader, as things can get "nasty." Despite this competition, Matthew says he has a lot of friends who work for WWE, and he wishes them the best.

AEW star Matthew Jackson issues a statement to the fans

The Young Bucks have been part of the wrestling industry for quite a long time. As a result, they have made a reputation for themselves. Over the years, there have been many rumors about mistreatment and lies. There are also rumors that the duo is seen as power-hungry individuals in the industry.

Recently, Matthew Jackson took to social media to thank the real fans for their support and for not falling prey to the rumors about them.

"Nothing but love to the real ones who’ve never stopped supporting us. To the ones who didn’t fall for the phony character assassination clickbait articles. The rumors, the lies. You had our backs the whole time & it didn’t go unnoticed. We still do this for you. I would have probably called it a night a long time ago without your support. Let’s keep going. Let’s come back bigger, better & sharper. What is ‘the feeling’ everyone talks about? It’s you. You’re the recipe. Onward & upward."

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Young Bucks in All Elite Wrestling.

