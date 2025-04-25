Matt Jackson issues emotional statement, addresses 'rumors & lies' in message to AEW fans

AEW fans recently witnessed Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, The Young Bucks, return to the promotion. Amid their resurgence in the company they built, Matt Jackson issued a highly emotional statement.

The Young Bucks are one of the most renowned tag teams in professional wrestling. They have wrestled all over the world and were an integral part in building All Elite Wrestling from the ground up with Tony Khan.

However, there have been many rumors about the reputation and antics of the Bucks. From accusations of mistreatment, false promises, and lies to being seen as power-hungry individuals in the industry, the Bucks have faced major criticism throughout their lives inside the squared circle.

With the Young Bucks back in action in AEW, Matthew Jackson decided to reflect on their wrestling career with an emotional message. The EVP took to his Instagram to express his gratitude to every real fan who supported them and credited them for having a lengthy and successful career in the industry.

Matthew also thanked their fans for not falling for the rumors and lies spread about the Bucks. He concluded by saying that they would continue to entertain their fans and claimed that their return would look bigger, better, and sharper.

"Nothing but love to the real ones who’ve never stopped supporting us. To the ones who didn’t fall for the phony character assassination clickbait articles. The rumors, the lies. You had our backs the whole time & it didn’t go unnoticed. We still do this for you. I would have probably called it a night a long time ago without your support. Let’s keep going. Let’s come back bigger, better & sharper. What is ‘the feeling’ everyone talks about? It’s you. You’re the recipe. Onward & upward."

The Young Bucks made their return at a major AEW pay-per-view

The Young Bucks had been wrestling outside AEW for the last few months. They made their return at the Dynasty pay-per-view and assisted Jon Moxley in retaining his World Championship against Swerve Strickland.

On the following edition of Dynamite, the EVPs offered Jon Moxley and his faction, the Death Riders, to join forces in an attempt to take over All Elite Wrestling completely as a dominant and cohesive unit.

With the Bucks back in the company in full force, it will be interesting to see how things shape up for them in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

