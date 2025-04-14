"Don’t go out in the real world and lie about it" - Wrestling personality accuses The Young Bucks of lying

The Young Bucks are one of the most renowned tag teams in the world. Despite their fame and work ethic, a wrestling personality accused them of being liars.

The name in question is Anthony Jensen, who is a former Lucha Underground executive. On the first episode of Goin’ Underground with Marty Elias & Jonah, Jensen dismissed the claims of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson being offered only $250 per match to work for Lucha Underground.

Anthony Jensen said he structured a deal for their appearances in Lucha Underground, both as singles competitors and as a tag team.

“My offer to them was $1,500 for the team or $750 if they did their own individual thing per episode.”

Jensen revealed that The Young Bucks did not accept the deal, as they went silent. However, he did call them out for lying to the outside world about the offer he made them.

“Not accepting the deal, no big deal to me. I get it. Do what you feel is best for you. But don’t go out in the real world and lie about it. That just pi**es me off.”

The Young Bucks hinted at contacting former WWE stars for a match

The Young Bucks returned to AEW at the 2025 Dynasty pay-per-view. They seemingly intend on having a huge match at NJPW Resurgence against Bullet Club War Dogs. To strengthen his team, Matthew Jackson seemingly hinted that he would contact recently released WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

"I think the War Dogs are always down for a fight right? And so are we but there are only two of us but there are all of you guys. So, mathematically, it does not add up, does it? Well, fortunately, we know a couple of OG friends who are always up for a fight. We should call them. I think that would be 'Too Sweet,'" said Matthew.

Simultaneously, The Young Bucks have already expressed their desire to join forces with Jon Moxley's Death Riders and once again take over AEW. With Matthew and Nicholas Jackson back in the Jacksonville-based promotion, it remains to be seen what the future holds for them.

