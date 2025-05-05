Former champion wants to wrestle Jon Moxley more than 4 years after their last match

Jon Moxley has battled multiple prominent stars in his AEW career. One of his former opponents is open to a rematch against the World Champion more than four years after their last showdown.

Ad

The name in question is "Smart" Mark Sterling, who has held the CAP Championship in the past. In 2020, Moxley and Sterling competed in the main event of an episode of AEW Dynamite. The bout lasted only five minutes as the Death Riders leader picked up a win over Sterling.

On a recent edition of Hey! (EW), Mark Sterling was asked about his experience working with The Purveyor of Violence. He reminded fans that their bout fetched a million viewers, which was the "highest-rated main event" in the history of Dynamite. When asked if he could lock horns with Jon Moxley again, Sterling said he was ready for the showdown anytime.

Ad

Trending

"Anytime, because it did over a million on TV for the rating, okay? One of the highest-rated main events in the history of AEW Dynamite, okay?" [H/T: Fightful]

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Ad

Jon Moxley's upcoming opponent claims that he is scared of him

Jon Moxley is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2025. Last week, it was announced that the two would square off inside a steel cage.

On the latest episode of Collision, Joe appeared in a vignette and claimed that Moxley was afraid of getting into a real fight with a man like him. The Samoan Submission Machine said he would dethrone the Death Riders leader and capture the World Championship at Beach Break.

Ad

"You see, Jon, I had to put this match in a cage because there's something else I understand about you, it's that the Jon Moxley I look at today doesn't have the heart to stand in front of me. Moxley, I see today, doesn't have the balls to get into a ring and get into an actual firefight with a man like me. Jon, come to Chicago at Beach Break, I'll break you. And when you turn around to run, there'll be nowhere to go. I am Samoa Joe, I will be the next AEW World Champion, and Moxley, I'll make you understand."

With the contest inching closer, it will be interesting to see which AEW star leaves Beach Break with the World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More